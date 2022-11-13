scorecardresearch
'SNL' takes a break, returns on Dec 3 with 'Nope' star Keke Palmer as host

'Nope' star Keke Palmer will host the next episode of 'Saturday Night Live' with singer SZA as musical guest.

By Glamsham Bureau
‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer will host the next episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ with singer SZA as musical guest. ‘SNL’ is taking a couple of weeks off after the recent episode with host Dave Chappelle and will return on December 3 with the pair, reports ‘Deadline’.

Palmer also hosts the NBC game show ‘Password’. Pop star SZA, who appeared on the ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack, recently released her new single ‘Shirt’ and teased a new project titled ‘PSA’.

According to Deadline, the NBC show launched its 48th season on October 1 and aired three consecutive episodes through October 15, before taking a week off and running through another three consecutive episodes.

The news came during its sixth episode — the first since the midterm elections — hosted by Chappelle. It echoes a similar pattern to last season, which launched with four consecutive episodes, a week off before three more episodes, before taking two weeks off before returning on December 11 for two final shows of the year.

