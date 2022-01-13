- Advertisement -
SNL’s Pete Davidson to star in horror thriller ‘The Home’

By Glamsham Bureau
SNL's Pete Davidson to star in horror thriller 'The Home'
Pete Davidson
Hollywood actor Pete Davidson has boarded filmmaker James DeMonaco’s horror thriller ‘The Home’, to be produced by Miramax.

Pete, who is one of the youngest cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live’, will play the role of Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realises its residents and caretakers harbour sinister secrets, reports Deadline.

The film will go on floors later this month, and will be Miramax’s latest addition to their extensive roster of beloved horror films including ‘Halloween’, ‘Scream’, ‘Hellraiser’ and ‘Dracula’.

As per Deadline, Miramax’s Bill Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier will produce along with DeMonaco and Adam Canto serving as writers for the film.

Producer Bill Block told Deadline, “We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision. James’ ‘The Purge’ horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box-office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”

