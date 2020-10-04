Home Hollywood News

Sofia Vergara is Forbes' highest paid actress of 2020

By Glamsham Editorial
Sofia Vergara is Forbes' highest paid actress of 2020 1
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Oct 4 (IANS) Sofia Vergara of Modern Family fame has bagged the top spot of Forbes’ annual list of the highest paid actresses.

While Vergara has topped the list with $43 million, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie secured the second position ($35 million) and Gal Gadot ($31 million) stood third, reports forbes.com.

Most movie theatres have been shut since late March due to the pandemic.

Advtg.

It is said that many movie stars earn large bonuses based on box office performance, and the lack of new theatrical releases has made room at the top of the pay scale for TV stars like Vergara, “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo (No. 8; $19 million) and “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Elisabeth Moss (No. 9; $16 million).

Another TV star, Viola Davis (No. 10; $15.5 million) made it to the list for the first time with lead roles in “How to Get Away with Murder” and the upcoming Netflix film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.

No Indian actress made it to the list.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/sdr/

Advtg.
Previous articleParesh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty in Manali for 'Hungama 2' shoot
Next articleBig B shares funny conversation with a 'friend'

Related Articles

News

Kajol asks fans to play 'chor police'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Kajol does not fail to entertain her fans with her social media posts. And her recent Instagram post is...
Read more
News

Facebook slams Netflix, says 'The Social Dilemma' is distorted

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) While most of us loved the new Netflix documentary 'The Social Dilemma' that shows how social media platforms treat...
Read more
News

Cobra Kai: Netflix drops Season 3 teaser, renews show for Season 4

Omkar Padte - 0
The feud between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continues in the upcoming 'Cobra Kai' Season 3.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks