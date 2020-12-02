Hollywood News

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ expected to begin production soon

'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' is getting ready for filming soon after the new year

By Omkar Padte
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' expected to begin production soon
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' expected to begin production soon (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is getting ready for filming soon after the new year.

The sequel to the successful film adaptation of the popular video game series is already in the works and is reportedly due to begin production in just a few months.

The news comes from a listing on the Creative BC Film Commission website (via Gameindustry.biz), which reportedly oversees all the movies shot in British Columbia, which has a production codenamed ‘Emerald Hill’ set to begin filming in March 2021.

As longtime Sega fans are all aware that Emerald Hill is the name of the first zone in ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2’. Additionally, the list also reveals that the original movie’s producers Neal H Moritz and Nan Morales, and director Jeff Fowler are all attached to the project.

Production for the live-action followup is expected to be completed by May 10, though this could possibly change, depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic during that time.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ was a huge commercial success, earning over $110m on debut weekend and received a warm critical reception too.

Following its massive box office success, Paramount Pictures and SEGA Sammy reportedly announced in May that a sequel was officially in development and has a tentative release date of April 2022.

‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ featured Jim Carrey and James Marsden in the lead and released back in February.

