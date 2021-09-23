Sosie Bacon to star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’

- Advertisement -

Actress Sosie Bacon, who shared screen space with Hollywood star Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning series ‘Mare of Easttown’, will be seen as a lead in the upcoming film ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’.

The 29-year-old actor has been roped in to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film, reports variety.com.

- Advertisement -

Based on the short ‘Laura Hasn’t Slept’, the movie centres on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence.

The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being pursued by a malevolent supernatural force.”

- Advertisement -

Parker Finn will write and direct ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’, which is slated to start production in New Jersey this October.

Bacon, whose parents are actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon, began her career in Hollywood at the age of 11 when she was cast in the 2005 film ‘Loverboy’, which was directed by her father and starred her mother.

- Advertisement -

She later appeared in the series ‘The Closer’ before taking time off to study at Brown University.

Bacon returned to the small screen in Netflix’s hit teen series ’13 Reasons Why’, in which she portrayed the character of Skye Miller, and she more recently joined the cast of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ in its second season.

Following her role as Carrie Layden in ‘Mare of Easttown’, Bacon will star in Jason Katim’s upcoming Amazon series ‘Forget Normal’.