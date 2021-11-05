'Spencer' director Pablo Larrain plans third woman-centred biopic

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, whose movie ‘Spencer’ on Princess Diana is releasing on Friday, November 5, in the United States, is planning a third biopic centred around the life of a powerful woman.

‘Spencer’ has Kristen Stewart essaying the lead role and it is being released just ahead of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash that ended her life tragically.

- Advertisement -

It is the second Larrain film based on the life of a universally admired woman. HIs first was the Oscar-nominated ‘Jackie’ (2016), which had Natalie Portman playing Jacqueline Kennedy.

For an upcoming episode of the ‘Variety Awards Circuit Podcast’, Larraín told ‘Variety’ that his next ‘reimagined biopic’ would be his last of this particular string of filmmaking, culminating in a trilogy. “I don’t want to spend my whole life doing these types of movies,” he said. “I love them, but I think it’s good to put an end to it.”

- Advertisement -

Larrain also ruled out the possibility of his next subject being Britney Spears. He said: “What would be odd is making a movie about someone like Britney Spears, and who will play her? Would she play herself? Would someone else be playing her, and then she would be on set looking at herself played by another person? That operation, I think, is really weird.”

–IANS

- Advertisement -

srb/