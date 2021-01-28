Spencer: Kristen Stewart looks almost unrecognizable as Princess Diana

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-look from the upcoming Princess Diana biopic ‘Spencer’ has arrived.

On Wednesday, Pablo Larrain, the director of the upcoming biographical drama gave fans a sneak peek at the film’s leading lady Kristen Stewart dressed up as the iconic princess.

One of the production companies behind the film, Neon, shared the first look on Instagram, writing: “Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER.”

In the image, the ‘Twilight’ star rocks Princess Diana’s signature short blond hair which she teamed up with a bold red jacket and a black hat.

According to Popsugar, the film has already begun production and is set to focus on one pivotal weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana spent the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, and decided to leave her husband, Prince Charles.

Along with Stewart, the biopic also features Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris in key roles.

Earlier while speaking to Deadline, the 30-year-old actress said: “Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.”

“It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her,” she added.

The film is expected to release later this year.