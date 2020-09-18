Home Hollywood News

Spice Girls might reboot debut single ‘Wannabe’

By Glamsham Editorial
Spice Girls in an Insta Post
The popular band Spice Girls is said to be planning big for their 25th anniversary. Plans include a reboot of their debut song, Wannabe, which was one of the biggest pop tracks of the nineties.

“The Spice Girls were hoping to hit the road in 2021 to mark their big anniversary but now it’s not possible because of the pandemic,” a source said, reports thesun.co.uk.

“They’re all in touch weekly and are trying to come up with new ideas on how they can do something special to mark the big day. Mel C suggested doing something around ‘Wannabe’ including the idea of possibly re-working the video for social media. There are so many options and nothing is off-limits. They want to give the fans something special,” added the source.

“Wannabe”, released in 1996, was the bestselling song of the group, which currently consists of Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B. Victoria Beckham was also part of the group but it is “exceedingly unlikely” that she will be involved in the celebrations. –IANS/nn/vnc

