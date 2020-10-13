Advtg.
Hollywood News

Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland

With Spider-Man 3 shaping up so far, fans fave been speculating that former big-screen web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be starring alongside Tom Holland

By Omkar Padte
Spider-Man 3 Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland
Spider-Man 3 Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland (Pic Courtesy; Twitter)
Advtg.

With Spider-Man 3 shaping up so far, fans fave been speculating that former big-screen web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be starring alongside Tom Holland.

After news of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx joining the cast of the yet to be titled Spider-Man 3 film, a source close to Sony recently confirmed that both Maguire and Garfield have been reportedly roped in to reprise their respective Peter Parker/Spider-Man roles next to Tom Holland.

According to the source, Maguire and Garfield are in talks to appear in a yet-to-be title Sony and Marvel film that would see all three actors facing off against their past and new villains.

Advtg.

The casting rumors are now pointing towards Marvel Cinematic Universe setting up its multiverse featuring all three live-action versions in an epic crossover.

According to reports, the upcoming untitled Spider-Man 3 movie is Kevin Feige’s new dream project. The head of the MCU reportedly wants to unite Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire setting up a live-action version of Into the Spider-Verse.

Marvel fans began speculating the new theory after Marvel confirmed that they were signing up actor Jamie Foxx for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Advtg.

Foxx, who played the role of Electro in Amazon Spider-Man 2 will be reprising the same role in the upcoming movie as well. He even teased his return in a now-deleted Instagram post.

While it’s still unclear that both stars are for sure in negotiations, reports are noting that a finalized version of the script is almost complete.

Marvel has kept the upcoming Spider-Man movie’s plot under tight wraps.

Advtg.

Tom Holland was last seen as Spider-Man in his solo film, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the film showcased how the world was dealing with the Iron Man’s death.

Advtg.
Previous articleHiten Tejwani: TV facing tough competition from web
Next articleSoumitra Chatterjee continues to remain ‘critical’

Related Articles

News

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ viral BTS photo teases an unexpected alliance

Omkar Padte - 0
'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe spinoff shows that fans have been eagerly awaiting for.
Read more
News

Spoiler alert: Natalie Portman gives away Lady Thor plot

Omkar Padte - 0
Natalie Portman is sure to surprise Marvel fans in the upcoming Thor Movie Sequel.
Read more
News

Katie Holmes’ new beau ‘can’t get enough’ of her

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Katie Holmes reportedly texts her rumoured boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., all day long and he cannot get enough of her...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland 1

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run.The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We...
Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland 2

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Bigg Boss Season 14 Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform...

Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland 3

IPL: Morris adds potency to RCB's bowling arsenal

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks