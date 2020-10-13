Spider-Man 3: Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to team up with Tom Holland

Advtg.

With Spider-Man 3 shaping up so far, fans fave been speculating that former big-screen web-slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be starring alongside Tom Holland.

After news of Benedict Cumberbatch and Jamie Foxx joining the cast of the yet to be titled Spider-Man 3 film, a source close to Sony recently confirmed that both Maguire and Garfield have been reportedly roped in to reprise their respective Peter Parker/Spider-Man roles next to Tom Holland.

According to the source, Maguire and Garfield are in talks to appear in a yet-to-be title Sony and Marvel film that would see all three actors facing off against their past and new villains.

The casting rumors are now pointing towards Marvel Cinematic Universe setting up its multiverse featuring all three live-action versions in an epic crossover.

According to reports, the upcoming untitled Spider-Man 3 movie is Kevin Feige’s new dream project. The head of the MCU reportedly wants to unite Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire setting up a live-action version of Into the Spider-Verse.

Marvel fans began speculating the new theory after Marvel confirmed that they were signing up actor Jamie Foxx for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Foxx, who played the role of Electro in Amazon Spider-Man 2 will be reprising the same role in the upcoming movie as well. He even teased his return in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Foxx posted this on his Insta pic.twitter.com/ngaCQ0t7Is — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2020

While it’s still unclear that both stars are for sure in negotiations, reports are noting that a finalized version of the script is almost complete.

Marvel has kept the upcoming Spider-Man movie’s plot under tight wraps.

Tom Holland was last seen as Spider-Man in his solo film, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home.’ Set after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the film showcased how the world was dealing with the Iron Man’s death.