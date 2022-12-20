scorecardresearch
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster out

By Glamsham Editorial
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse poster out
Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

It’s how you wear the mask that matters. Miles Morales returns in the next Spider-Man movie. Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®️-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on June 2, 2023, in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

