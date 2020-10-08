Spoiler alert: Natalie Portman gives away Lady Thor plot

Advtg.

Natalie Portman is sure to surprise Marvel fans in the upcoming Thor Movie Sequel.

The 39-year-old actress is currently gearing up to play Lady Thor in the upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ opposite Chris Hemsworth.

She will be playing Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor and has reportedly begun her superhero training for the sequel.

After playing Thor’s love interest in the first two Thor films, Natalie Portman was last seen in 2013’s ‘Thor: The Dark World.’ Jane Foster was later casually mentioned by Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) in ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ when the latter joked about Jane and Thor’s break-up.

Following the hilarious ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ director Taika Waititi announced Love and Thunder at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, during which he also announced something surprising about the film.

Waititi reportedly welcomed Natalie Portman to the stage during the unveiling of the film’s logo and title at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, confirming her involvement in Thor 4.

“For us there’s only one person who can play that role. Only one… Natalie Portman!” Waititi told Hall H during that time.

The mighty Lady Thor comes straight from the Marvel comic books, where Jane Foster inherits the power of the God of Thunder after Thor was deemed unworthy to wield Mjolnir.

During a recent interview, while promoting her new children’s book, Natalie Portman revealed that she has been extensively training for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and might have given away a huge spoiler as to what it might focus on.

“I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is.”

Going on to give detаils аbout the movie’s plot she explаined: “I’m trying to think – it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

“It’s just very rare that these kinds of big entertainment films look at more serious, real-life issues.”

“I reаlly don’t know аnything аbout it. I hаven’t seen аnything, but I’ve heаrd the sаme rumours аs you hаve, аnd it’s exciting to think аbout,” she added.

So according to the Thor comic created by Jason Aaron, in which Thor has become unworthy, Love and Thunder could possibly be based on it.

Jane Foster picks up Mjolnir and gains all the powers. However, the powers slowly diminish her life each time she picks it up as she is battling cancer at the time.

Meanwhile, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is set to start filming in early 2021.

Director Taika Waititi, who helmed the third movie, will be returning along with Tessa Thomson, Christian Bale joining Hemsworth and Portman. The film is scheduled to release in February 2022.