Stephen Sondheim to be remembered at Grammys by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt

- Advertisement -

Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who is regarded as one of the most important figures in 20th century musical theatre, will be remembered in song at the upcoming Grammy Awards by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, reports ‘Variety’.

As per ‘Variety, the performances, which have not yet been officially announced, are said to be part of the show’s traditional In Memoriam segment, rather than a separate moment during the telecast.

- Advertisement -

The Grammys are the first of several awards shows that are expected to pay an ode to the composing legend in some fashion this year. The Oscars, Tonys and Emmys are likely to follow suit.

Sondheim, who died on November 26, 2021 at the age of 91, was most awarded by the Grammys and Tonys – fielding eight trophies from each – and picked up a single Oscar for original song for ‘Sooner or Later’ from ‘Dick Tracy’.

- Advertisement -

‘Variety’ states that the singers involved in the Grammy tribute have performed the music of Sondheim in the past. Erivo has a long history with the songwriter, including a ‘Ladies Who Sing Sondheim’ concert in 2016, and more recently singing ‘The Miller’s Son’ at the 2019 Sondheim Award Gala.

Platt sang ‘It Takes Two’ on the livestream ‘Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration’ in the quarantine days of 2020 with duet partner Beanie Feldstein. Odom Jr. recorded a medley with Renee Fleming that included ‘Children Will Listen’.

- Advertisement -

As for Zegler’s involvement with his work, it couldn’t be more timely, as she starred in the recent remake of ‘West Side Story’ that reprised the 1957 Sondheim/Leonard Bernstein song score.

The Grammys will be broadcast April 3 on CBS live.