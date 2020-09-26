Supergirl star Melissa Benoist welcomes first child with Chris Wood

Advtg.

Congratulations are in order for Melissa Benoist, who has welcomed her first child with husband Chris Wood.

The Supergirl star and her partner welcomed their bundle of joy, a baby boy named Huxley Robert Wood earlier this month, and made the announcement on September 25 on her Instagram.

Sharing a snap of the newborn’s tiny hand clutching at a grown-up hand, Melissa Benoist wrote: “Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago, and this little boy is everything.”

Advtg.

Husband Chris shared the same picture on his own social media page, and said: “Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing.”

“And no it’s probably none of your business xoxo, brb see you in 18 years,” he joked.

Melissa Benoist, 31, first broke the news of her pregnancy in March, joking that her husband “has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”

Advtg.

The pair first met on the set of Supergirl in 2016, when he played the former prince of Daxam, Mon-El.

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood got engaged in February 2019 and tied the knot in September, at a private estate in California in presence of close family and friends including Kevin Smith, Paul Wesley, and Supergirl’s Odette Annable.

The baby’s birth announcement comes just days after it emerged that her show Supergirl will be going off-air after its upcoming sixth season.

Advtg.

Shooting for Supergirl is expected to resume in Vancouver next Monday and season six will have 20 episodes, reports Deadline.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” she said. “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.”

“She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me the strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united.”

“What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful,” Melissa continued in her statement.

“I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion on this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season.”