Gabe Eltaeb quits DC Comics after superhero’s bisexual revealation

‘Superman: Son of Kal-El’ colourist Gabe Eltaeb said he is not renewing his contract with DC Comics following the Man of Steel’s bisexual revealation. “I’m finishing out my contract with DC. I’m tired of this s**t,” Eltaeb said during a recent podcast hosted by Cyberfrog creator Ethan Van Sciver, a former contracted DC employee, according to Bounding Into Comics.

He added: “I’m tired of them ruining these characters; they don’t have a right to do this.”

Eltaeb specifically pointed out at the Superman logo change, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“What really pissed me off was saying truth, justice, and a better world,” he vented out.

He added: “F*** that it was Truth, Justice, and the American way. My Grandpa almost died in World War II; we don’t have a right to destroy s**t that people died for to give us. It’s a bunch of f***ing nonsense.”

The colourist went on insinuating that there’s no place for a conservative like him in the company.

He said: “They call us bigots and racist and s**t, I would ask them, find me in the f***ing mainstream, not on the fringes, one f***ing book, one f***ing T-shirt, one movie that says that leftism is bad, and conservatism is good, find it for me, they f***ing won’t they’re not letting people have a voice, they’re the f***ing bigots.”

“Sorry,” Eltaeb said after lashing out, adding, “that’s been bottled up for five years.”

Of Eltaeb’s appearance on his show, Van Sciver said: “Gabe just exploded on my livestream, he had a lot to say, a lot of feelings and a lot of thoughts that he wasn’t able to share because he was working for DC Comics.”

He then confirmed Eltaeb’s claims as saying: “And that’s the reality. You cannot come out and be a conservative and criticise the company that you work for in this way. You have to be completely supportive of the corporate agenda, whatever it is.”

“You have to keep your negative or critical opinions to yourself, and it’s so liberating to be able to not work for DC Comics and be able to say exactly what you think,” he added. “And I think that’s what Gabe is going through here.”

DC Comics recently announced that Superman’s new slogan no longer states that the hero is fighting for “truth, justice, and the American way” but now stands for “truth, justice and a better tomorrow”.

Jim Lee, DC’s chief creative officer and publisher, explained during the company’s virtual DC FanDome event “To better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honour Superman’s incredible legacy over 80 years of building a better world, Superman’s motto is evolving.”

In addition to the slogan change, earlier this month it was revealed that Jon Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will come out as bisexual in an upcoming issue.