29.4 C
Mumbai
Sunday, October 17, 2021
HomeInternationalNews

Superman to now fight for ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’

DC's Chief Creative Officer and publisher Jim Lee announced that Superman will have a better, and more neutral, motto.

By Glamsham Bureau
Superman to now fight for 'Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow'
Superman to fight for Truth Justice and a Better Tomorrow _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

On a Saturday crowded with announcements at the DC FanDome virtual event, DC’s Chief Creative Officer and publisher Jim Lee announced that Superman will have a better, and more neutral, motto.

So, from ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way’, the more politically correct superhero will fight for ‘Truth, Justice, and A Better Tomorrow’. Sharing this on the DC FanDome, Lee said the change has been made to “better reflect the storylines that we are telling across DC and to honoor Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world.”

- Advertisement -

Speaking about the “evolving motto”, Lee added: “Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

According to Variety.com, “Truth, Justice and the American Way” did not originate with the first Superman comic books by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The motto came from a ‘Superman’ radio serial in the early 1940s, “as a way to cheer on American military efforts in World War II”.

- Advertisement -

The ‘American Way’ motto was revived for the ‘Adventures of Superman’ TV series that aired in the 1950s during the early days of the Cold War and the paranoia created by the anti-Communist witch-hunts of demagogic U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhatsApp for iOS working on new message reaction feature
Next articleDarshan Raval opens up on his upcoming track ‘Duniya Chhor Doon’
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,185FansLike
44,788FollowersFollow
6,319FollowersFollow
57,578FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US