Susan Sarandon tweets solidarity for Indian farmers

Norma Jeane Mortenson, popularly known as, Marilyn Monroe is a legendary name, not only in Hollywood but all over the world. The American actor, model and singer has always been in the spotlight with her portrayal of the iconic comic ‘blonde bombshell’. However, behind all the beauty and success lies a dark past. HISTORY TV18 will showcase the roller coaster journey to success of Marilyn Monroe in their upcoming show ‘The Secret Life Of Marilyn Monroe’ airing on 07th and 8th July, 2018 at 9 PM.