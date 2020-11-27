Take It To Trial: Young Thug treats fans with new single featuring Gunna and Yak Gotti

Advtg.

Young Thug has joined forces with Gunna and Yak Gotti for a brand new song.

The 29-year-old rapper dropped the new single titled ‘Take It To Trial’ on Thursday (Nov. 26) featuring his close associates Gunna and Yak Gotti.

Produced by Wheezy, the new single is expected to appear on the sequel to 2018’s ‘Slime Language,’ though it is not yet confirmed.

According to Complex, fans began to speculate about the latest YSL compilation album in October, when Young Thug shared a short video of a collective brainstorming session on his Instagram Stories. During the session, the musician teased his fans with the words “dropping” and “Black Friday” which obviously sent his fans into a frenzy.

During his appearance on T.I.’s ExpediTIously podcast in October, Young Thug reportedly revealed that he plans to release ‘Slime Language 2’ before releasing ‘Punk.’

“I’m putting that sh*t out, then I’m putting out my album, Punk. I might put out two albums though because I want to start anew,” he said at the time. “You know, sometimes the relationship will get out.”

“I just wanna start a new relationship with my label. Let’s start a new one.”

Young Thug had a great year so far, dropping the Slime & B mixtape with Chris Brown in May. The musician also teamed up with Travis Scott for his new single ‘Franchise’ which went on to become his second-ever No. 1 record on the Billboard Hot 100 last month, reports Complex.