The She-Hulk of Marvel universe is here – Tatiana Maslany

By Glamsham Editorial
Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany is set to play She-Hulk, the latest superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to hit the screen.

Tatiana, popular for her starring role in the sci-fi thriller series “Orphan Black”, will portray She-Hulk in an upcoming series for a streaming platform, reports variety.com.

She-Hulk is the super-powered alter ego of Jennifer Walters, an attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, or the Hulk.

In the new series, Tatiana as Jennifer inherits Bruce’s Hulk powers after a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, when she hulks out, Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence and emotional control. The series is being made for Disney Plus.

While representatives on behalf of the actor or the platform didn’t confirm the development, actor Mark Ruffalo, popular as the Hulk, confirmed the news by welcoming her to the family.

“Welcome to the family, cuz! #SheHulk,” Ruffalo tweeted along with the article about the casting.

Veteran television director Kat Corio is helming the pilot, with Jessica Gao leading the writers room.

Created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, She-Hulk first appeared in the February 1980 issue, Savage She-Hulk #1. She is also a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Defenders and S.H.I.E.L.D. –IANS/sug/vnc

