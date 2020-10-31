Taylor Swift authorizes use of her music in a political ad

Advtg.

Taylor Swift’s song has featured in a new ad for the first time ahead of the upcoming US elections.

Californian Congressman Eric Swalwell has soundtracked a new commercial with ‘Only the Young’, which featured in ‘Miss Americana’ urging people to vote for the Democratic Party.

The American singer-songwriter reportedly authorized the use of the song for a political commercial on Friday (Oct. 30).

Advtg.

The nearly two-minute clip plays over footage of protests, inhumane immigration policies, police brutality, wildfires, voter fraud, climate change, immigration and US President Donald Trump swearing in new Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The new advertisement also features Democratic candidate Joe Biden hugging a young boy, assuring, “We’re going to be okay” and old footage of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Swalwell tweeted the ad on Friday captioning it, “Thank you @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!”

Up there's the finish line.

Our future is worth our fight.



Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020

Advtg.

The commercial marks the first time that Taylor Swift has approved a song for a political campaign, which will be distributed over social media in the final days of the 2020 campaign, according to the Swalwell campaign.

Swalwell, who is running for re-election in California, says he first heard Taylor Swift’s ‘Only the Young’ earlier this year when she dropped her ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary on Netflix, reports CNN.

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris with a photo holding a large plate of blue “Biden Harris 2020” cookies.

Advtg.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” Swift said in an interview with V Magazine.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”