Taylor Swift’s cryptic post sends fans into a frenzy

Taylor Swift has shared a cryptic message and fans are convinced that she is definitely up to something big.

Taking to her social media, the ‘Cardigan’ singer tease her fans posting a black-and-white photo of herself sitting on a couch.

“Not a lot going on at the moment,” she captioned the simple looking photo as she perched on the couch donning simple clothes, with a bored expression on her face.

The caption sounds a little familiar and many fans have already started creating wild theories attached to the image.

Back in April, Taylor Swift posted the same phrase the day she started working on ‘Folklore’ at the time. The singer’s latest post has sent fans into a frantic mission to crack any hidden secrets.

Many of her fans are convinced that the new post is just another Easter egg for her upcoming single ‘Exile,’ as they began flooding the comments section.

“EXILE is COMING!!! There’s an obvious Easter egg on a frame which is a SHIELD that is used to defend ourselves referencing to ‘So what am I defending now’,” a user wrote.

“So #exile music video is coming?!?! Honestly, I think that’s more likely to happening than the re recording of red vut who knows we might be clowning @taylorswift13,” another tweeted.

“YOU GAVE SO MANY SIGNS #AMAs #TaylorSwift #folklore #exile,” a netizen added.

A fan wrote “This is like a scene for a music video is Exile mv coming?”

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old singer has gained the rights to re-record her previous albums, which she has recently told fans she is excited to work on immediately.

Taylor Swift also revealed recently that the masters for her first six albums have been reportedly sold off to private equity company, Shamrock Holdings by her former manager Scooter Braun.