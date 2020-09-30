Taylor Swift fans have a field day after Jake Gyllenhaal posts throwback photo

Advtg.

Jake Gyllenhaal shared an adorable throwback photo of his childhood, but it went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The post seemed to perfectly match up with a line from one of her breakup songs as it received a brutal albeit hilarious response from Taylor Swift fans.

Taylor Swift and Gyllenhaal briefly dated for around four months at the end of 2010. The actor was rumoured to have dumped the singer over the phone.

Swift went on to write a number of songs about her brief relationship with Gyllenhaal for her Red album, and it was widely presumed that her critically-acclaimed single ‘All Too Well’ was about their relationship.

The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ star took to Instagram, where he shared a cute black and white picture of himself as a child to raise awareness for an important cause.

Taylor Swift fans had a field day on Instagram after noticing the headshot which features Jake Gyllenhaal as a youngster smiling for the camera wearing a pair of round-framed glasses.

Jake, 39, captioned his picture: “I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart.”

“Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall.”

“Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes!” he added.

As soon as Jake Gyllenhaal shared the throwback photo on Sept. 29, his comments section exploded with lyrics from his ex’s iconic breakup song.

While many people praised him for his message, some simply quoted Taylor Swift’s 2012 song ‘All Too Well’ lyrics in the comments.