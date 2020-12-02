Hollywood News

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

By Glamsham Editorial
Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram
Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram
Taylor Swift is working on the re-recording of her old music and the first preview of “Love Story.” a commercial Ad for a dating site Match was announced on her Instagram stories on a request made by her friend Ryan Reynolds of Match Group.

Taylor posted “Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @vancityreynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peek of ‘Love Story!’ Working hard to get the music to you soon!!”

Recently Taylor released album, Folklore—which earned six Grammy nominations—and a concert film on Disney+.

Ryan reynold posted 2020 Love Story A match made in hell is still a @match. #2020LoveStory

In the ad satan is seen using match to find his true love and is amazed to find his soulmate in a girl named 2020. The ad has Taylor Swifts ‘Love Story’ playing in the background.

