ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Taylor Swift, mom donate $50,000 to Covid-affected family

Singer Taylor Swift & her mother Andrea donated to a family of five daughters who lost their father to Covid-19 in Memphis.

By Glamsham Bureau
Taylor Swift, mom donate to Covid-affected family (news agency photo)
Taylor Swift, mom donate to Covid-affected family
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea donated $50,000 to a family of five daughters who lost their father to Covid-19 in Memphis.

The singer and her mother contributed through a fundraiser called GoFundMe, which was set up to support Vickie Quarles and her five daughters, according to eonline.com. Vickie’s husband Theodis Ray Quarles died after contracting Covid in December last year.

Appreciating the contribution, Vickie said: “I appreciate the sweet personal note—it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis, but with each day, I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The crowdfunding was started by Vickie’s friend DeQuanda Smith, who said: “Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries… and ultimately their weddings,” she wrote about the couple’s five children.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSalman Khan gets first jab of Covid vaccine
Next articleArjun Mathur: People woke up to me post Emmy nomination
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Al Ain (UAE), March 25 (IANS) Para shooter Sidhartha Babu won a bronze as India ended their campaign with seven medals, including two...
Read more
Box Office

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ makes Rs 6.4 crore on opening day

Glamsham Bureau - 0
'Godzilla vs. Kong' opened to big box-office numbers on the opening day in India, raking Rs 6.4 crore (nett) on the first day of its release.
Read more
News

Pooja Bhatt: Mask up people!

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Thursday took to social media to remind all that the Covid-19 pandemic was...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates