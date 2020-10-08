Advtg.
Taylor Swift proudly endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of US Presidential elections

Taylor Swift is openly endorsing Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

By Omkar Padte
Taylor Swift proudly endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (Pic Courtesy: Variety)
The singer, who was famously non-political, revealed who she is voting during the night of the televised debate between Harris and current vice president Mike Pence.

Taking to Twitter Taylor Swift shared a cover of V magazine which features a black and white close-up of the star with the word ‘Vote’ in blue over her face.

She also shared a picture of herself holding a plate of ‘Biden Harris 2020’ cookies encouraging her US fans to vote blue this election.

“I spoke to @vmagazine about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies,” she wrote.

Taylor Swift revealed her choice in a new interview with V Magazine as apart of the publication’s ‘Thought Leaders’ issue.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” she said.

Referring to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Taylor Swift added: “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” Taylor Swift added.

“Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

The 30-year-old artist has been more outspoken in recent years. Most recently, she lashed out at Donald Trump and the Republican party for their “calculated dismantling” of the US postal service.

