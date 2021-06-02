Adv.
Adv.
InternationalNews

Taylor Swift to star in filmmaker David O Russell’s next film

By Glamsham Bureau
Taylor Swift to star in filmmaker David O Russell's next film
Taylor Swift | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Singer Taylor Swift will star in filmmaker David O. Russell’s next film, with Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. The film also stars “Tenet” actor John David Washington, Rami Malek and Zoe Saldana.

Russell, the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning films as “American Hustle” and “Silver Linings Playbook”, is directing the film from his own script. It’s his first feature since the 2015 release “Joy” starring Jennifer Lawrence, reports variety.com.

The title of the film, as well as plot details, have been kept under wraps.

Adv.

The film marks Swift’s first big screen role since “Cats”, the musical adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running stage show.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift made her debut as an actress in the 2010 romantic comedy “Valentine’s Day” alongside Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Lautner.

Swift’s other film credits include the dystopian drama “The Giver” and a voice role in the animated Dr. Seuss movie “The Lorax”.

Adv.
Source@taylorswift
Previous articleVishal Mishra: ‘Teri hogaiyaan 2’ is the quickest melody I have made
Next articleMatthew McConaughey in conversation with Sadhguru
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates