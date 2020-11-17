Taylor Swift unhappy after Scooter Braun sells her master recordings

Advtg.

Taylor Swift’s music has been sold once again without her knowledge and she is very unhappy about it.

On Monday, the singer-songwriter took to Twitter where she revealed to her fans that her former music manager Scooter Braun had sold her master recordings to Shamrock Holdings, a private equity firm.

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

“I wanted to check in and update you guys,” she wrote in the statement. “As you know, for the past year I’ve been actively trying to regain ownership of my master recordings. With that goal in mind, my team attempted to enter negotiations with Scooter Braun.”

“Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive before we could even look at the financial records of BMLG (which is always the first step in a purchase of this nature),” Taylor Swift added.

“So, I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work.”

Swift also shared that her team received a letter from Shamrock Holdings, which notified them that the company had bought all of her music, videos, and album art from Braun.

“This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.”

Taylor Swift further explained that after speaking with Shamrock executives, she learned that “under their terms, Scooter Braun will continue to profit off my old musical catalog for many years.”

She added, “I was hopeful and open to the possibility of a partnership with Shamrock, but Scooter’s participation is a non-starter for me.”

“It’s a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating,” she added in the letter to Shamrock. “But this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life.”

“I’m very sorry he has put you in this position,” she added. “I wish this could have had a better outcome.”

Taylor Swift has been vocal about her long-running feud with Braun in the past. The feud reportedly heated up after Braun purchased Big Machine Label Group, Swift’s former record label, assuming the rights to her master recordings.