Taylor Swift shares updated version of ‘Love Story’ in hilarious new ad with Ryan Reynolds

Taylor Swift has given fans a glimpse of the first re-recorded version of one of her classic songs in an unsual way.

On Wednesday, the chart-topping singer surprised fans with a revived piece of her hit single ‘Love Story’ in a hilarious new advertisement, written by her old pal Ryan Reynolds.

The 30-year-old American singer is currently in the process of re-recording her first six albums after her former music manager Scooter Braun reportedly sold the rights to them.

Taking to Twitter, Taylor Swift shared a short clip of the new version of her 2008 track ‘Love Story.’

“Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so…here’s a sneak peek of Love Story! Working hard to get the music to you soon!!” she wrote.

The funny advertisement titled ‘Match made in hell’ premiered on Wednesday and features a romance between Satan and a personified version of 2020.

The ‘Deadpool’ star reportedly helped create the commercial through his company, Maximum Effort, for the dating website Match and features Taylor Swift’s 2008 hit playing in the background.

The ‘Shake It Off’ crooner, who is known for hiding secret messages in her music and videos, continues to express her disgust with the music mogul with the number 6 spray-painted on a wall.

Taylor Swift’s fans reportedly believe it signifies the six albums that Braun currently owns.

Ryan Reynolds, who dubbed it a “2020LoveStory” also shared the hilarious clip which sees Satan finding his perfect match in a woman who supposedly represents 2020.

“A match made in hell is still a @match. Latest work from @MaximumEffort #2020LoveStory,” he wrote on Twitter.

Taylor Swift’s feud with Scooter Braun, whom she has called a “bully,” reportedly began last year, after the latter announced that he had bought her old label ‘Big Machine Records’, making him the owner of the masters to her first six albums.