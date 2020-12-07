Taylor Swift’s adorable Twitter exchange with Dionne Warwick is all you need to see

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift, who has been having a wonderful year so far has found a new high-profile fan.

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick, who is known for her edgy tweets has been engaging with a number of A-list superstars on Twitter including Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, reports Dailymail.

The 79-year-old singer recently expressed her love for Taylor Swift, whom she had wished a ‘wonderful day’ and advised to keep her ‘head high’ a few days ago.

“Okay, what about Taylor Swift? I want to tell her I hope that she’s having a good day and keeping her head high,” she wrote while searching for the ‘Love Story’ hitmakers Twitter handle.

Okay, what about Taylor Swift? I want to tell her I hope that she’s having a good day and keeping her head high. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

The iconic musician who later found out her correct social media handle wrote, “Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!”

Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high! — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

Taylor Swift, who is currently busy with her documentary based on the making of ‘Folklore’ and of course, the monumental task of re-recording her masters didn’t notice the tweets until yesterday, reports UPROXX.

But once she found out the sweet message, the 30-year-old singer responded: “I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well.”

I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well. I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy 💕🥰🙏 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 6, 2020

“I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy,” she concluded with a string of emojis.

To which Warwick replied back “Happy holidays, baby. Continue uplifting others with your wonderful spirit.”

Happy holidays, baby. Continue uplifting others with your wonderful spirit. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PtIETpbgAa — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently teased fans with a glimpse of the first re-recorded version of her hit single ‘Love Story’ (2008) along with her old pal Ryan Reynolds.

As per previous reports, the re-recorded version comes after her former music manager Scooter Braun reportedly sold the rights to her first six albums.