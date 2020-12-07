Hollywood News

Taylor Swift’s adorable Twitter exchange with Dionne Warwick is all you need to see

Taylor Swift has found a new high-profile fan and it's none other than the legendary singer Dionne Warwick

By Omkar Padte
Taylor Swift's adorable Twitter exchange with Dionne Warwick is all you need to see
Taylor Swift's adorable Twitter exchange with Dionne Warwick is all you need to see (Pic Courtesy: CelebMix)
Taylor Swift, who has been having a wonderful year so far has found a new high-profile fan.

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick, who is known for her edgy tweets has been engaging with a number of A-list superstars on Twitter including Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd, reports Dailymail.

The 79-year-old singer recently expressed her love for Taylor Swift, whom she had wished a ‘wonderful day’ and advised to keep her ‘head high’ a few days ago.

“Okay, what about Taylor Swift? I want to tell her I hope that she’s having a good day and keeping her head high,” she wrote while searching for the ‘Love Story’ hitmakers Twitter handle.

The iconic musician who later found out her correct social media handle wrote, “Hi @taylorswift13. I hope you’re in good spirits and having a wonderful day. Keep your head high!”

Taylor Swift, who is currently busy with her documentary based on the making of ‘Folklore’ and of course, the monumental task of re-recording her masters didn’t notice the tweets until yesterday, reports UPROXX.

But once she found out the sweet message, the 30-year-old singer responded: “I just saw that you tweeted me!! I’m a huge fan and I respect you so much, thank you for wishing me well.”

“I hope you have a wonderful holiday season, thank you for spreading joy,” she concluded with a string of emojis.

To which Warwick replied back “Happy holidays, baby. Continue uplifting others with your wonderful spirit.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently teased fans with a glimpse of the first re-recorded version of her hit single ‘Love Story’ (2008) along with her old pal Ryan Reynolds.

As per previous reports, the re-recorded version comes after her former music manager Scooter Braun reportedly sold the rights to her first six albums.

