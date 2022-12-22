Taylor Swift's short film 'All Too Well' out of the running for Oscar

Singer Taylor Swift won’t be making her upcoming directorial debut as an Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Although she is still among the 15 songs still in the running for best original song, her film ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien, failed to advance to the next round of voting for best live-action short, reports Variety.

The 15-minute movie, viewed more than 80 million times on YouTube, represents a step in a new direction for the Grammy-winning artist who has dominated pop culture since the late 2000s.

She recently appeared on Variety’s Directors on Directors series with Irish auteur Martin McDonagh.

On a recent Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode, we spoke to Sink, who was promoting her work in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ and Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, about working with Swift, which the actor said “was amazing,” calling her “a very confident director.”

Still contending is the emotional track ‘Carolina’ from the Sony Pictures drama “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Directed by Olivia Newman and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, the film tells the story of a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South and became a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved.

The song has been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. Swift has also been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including song of the year (‘All Too Well’), country song (‘I Bet You Think About Me (‘From the Vault’), best music video (‘All Too Well: The Short Film’) and song written for visual media (‘Carolina’ from ‘Crawdads’).

Swift has spoken about her directorial process at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival, where she screened the music film from her album.

She’ll soon make her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The singer, songwriter and director has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind ‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Shape of Water’.