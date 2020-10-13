Advtg.
The Batman: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz resume filming amid Covid-19 crisis

'The Batman' has resumed filming for several weeks now, and fans of the upcoming Warner Bros film have been eagerly waiting for it.

By Omkar Padte
The Batman: Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz resume filming amid Covid-19 crisis (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
On Monday, Fans got a first look at the cast members of the epic film, which featured multiple members at what appears to be a funeral scene in Liverpool, England.

Robert Pattinson was spotted on the set of ‘The Batman’ for the first time since production was reportedly halted due to a crew member testing positive for coronavirus. The actor who plays Bruce Wayne aka Batman was seen snuggled up in a coat.

Apart from Pattinson, the photos also featured Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) who were seen walking together along with Colin Farrell. Farrell who plays Batman’s nemesis The Penguin looks almost unrecognizable on set as Oswald Cobblepot.

Kravitz is already slaying the role of Catwoman as she rocked a shiny black trench coat, which she teamed up with bow headpiece, edgy fishnets, and lace-up knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Turturro wore a tie and a suit under a Mafia-style grey leather coat.

The new photos from ‘The Batman’ set have already sparked quite a frenzy online, with most of the cast resuming filming two weeks after a shutdown.

Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and more.

The film is slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.

