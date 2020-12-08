The Christmas Song: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello tease fans with new homemade music video

ADVERTISEMENT

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello surprised fans with their latest holiday offering and it’s adorable.

The cute couple dropped a homemade music video for their cover of classic holiday hit ‘The Christmas Song’ on Monday night, giving fans a sneak peek at their sweet Christmas antics.

“Merry Christmas to you and yours… #TheChristmasSong video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan,” Shawn Mendes wrote on his Instagram account.

The ‘Havana’ singer also shared the video on her Instagram handle, writing: “Merry Christmas to you and yours… #TheChristmasSong video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our lil bubble.”

“Every stream supports those in need through @feedingamerica! They have sectors all over the country, find out where you can donate to help out your community aka little corner of the world! We can’t change the world but we can make our corner of it a little better,” she added.

The romantic video sees the lovebirds enjoying quality time at their home in Florida, as they record together while loving up their cute puppy, Tarzan, who appears throughout the footage, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The new single will reportedly feature on Shawn Mendes’ ‘Wonder Deluxe’ which debuted on Friday. The surprise drop follows the Canadian heartthrob’s fourth studio album, ‘Wonder’ and features two extra songs – a cover of Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ and his latest collab with Cabello, ‘The Christmas Song,’ reports ETOnline.

Shawn Mendes is using the duet to help those in need and will be donating $10,000 between Dec. 5 and Dec. 31, for every ten million streams of ‘The Christmas Song,’ through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, according to Entertainment Weekly.