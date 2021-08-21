Director Michael Chaves: We’re in great horror renaissance

- Advertisement -

Michael Chaves, who has directed horror films such as “The Curse of La Llorona” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” sees a great evolution in the genre and is proud to see horror movies taking such a prominent place in theatrical experiences.

Talking about how the genre has evolved and been accepted, Chaves in a chat shared, “We have barely any visual effects in the movie (“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”). There are a lot of in camera gags… Definitely I take a lot of pride that there are minimal visual effects in this movie.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “In terms of how it has evolved I think that we are in this great horror renaissance. I was looking at the lineup before movies coming up this summer and it is just a flood of awesome horror movies.”

The filmmaker feels proud to be a part of it.

- Advertisement -

Chaves shared: “It is also just being in this time because I think that we definitely have seen the market change, it seems like you either have big comic book movies or horror movies. In a way I feel bad that some of the small independent movies you only see them on streaming but I love that horror has taken such a prominent place in theatrical experience.”

As a filmmaker, is it a challenge to make the horror look convincing on screen?

- Advertisement -

“I think for so many people they are believers or sceptics who want to believe and I think that in a lot of ways people are dying to get scared and they want to get scared when they go to the movies,” he said.

Added the filmmaker: “I think you specially engaged the audience, you let them bring their fears and project their fears into a scene, it is really powerful. The audience can do so much work and create an experience for themselves.”