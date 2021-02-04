‘The Crown’, ‘Mank’ leads nominations at Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

The Herman Mankiewicz biopic Mank and the royal drama The Crown lead nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, with both receiving six nods apiece. The award ceremony will be held virtually on February 28 in two cities, New York and Los Angeles.

Among highlights is late star Chadwick Boseman’s nomination in the Best Actor category. Boseman, who shot to global fame playing Black Panther, has been nominated posthumously for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his final film.

Another highlight this year, on the film front, is a record three female directors being nominated — Chloe Zhao (Nomadland), Regina King (One Night In Miami) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) are in the race to pick the top award.

In the overall count, Aaron Sorkin’s film The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and the comedy series Schitt’s Creek follow The Crown and Mank, with five nominations each.

The nominees for the upcoming edition were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P Henson on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that Sacha Baron Cohen, Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Colman are leading the actor and actress nominations, with all of them receiving two nods each, reports variety.com.

Another thing that the nominations highlighted was the gradual shift of Hollywood from traditional studios and cable networks to the streaming space. Global streaming giant Netflix is dominating the pack with a staggering 42 nominations across film and television categories, which includes nods for The Trial Of The Chicago 7, The Queen’s Gambit and The Crown.

Amazon Studios also has 10 nominations, including nods for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and its Small Axe anthology series. Hulu gets 10 nods as well, which included nominations for Palm Springs and Ramy.

Mank, a black-and-white ode to old Hollywood, which was released by Netflix, got six nominations, which includes nods for Best Drama, as well as for director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman’s performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

The Crown, which leads the television category with six nominations, got mentions in Best TV drama, as well as for the performances of several of its cast members. Olivia Colman who plays the monarch, and Emma Corrin, who essays the role of Princess Diana, picked up nominations.

Here is the nomination list in the main categories:

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily In Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

David Fincher (Mank)

Regina King (One Night In Miami)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

James Corden (The Prom)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States VS. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture — Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial Of The Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah)

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Bill Murray (On The Rocks)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night In Miami)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

The Prom

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News Of The World)

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two Of Us

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

