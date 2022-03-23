The Lost City- Sandra Bullock on a scene done in one take

- Advertisement -

Checkout this interesting video snippet / featurette where Sandra Bullock, director Adam Nee and Channing Tatum talk about a particular scene in the film that was filmed / okayed in a single take.

The scene in question has Sandra Bullock sitting atop a wheelbarrow and Brad Pitt pushing the wheel barrow and Channing Tatum running as if in an aerobics session while there is an explosion behind them and finally in comes Daniel Radcliffe yelling about the explosion. Channing shares that he had not planned or even knew how he would do the running bit when the scene would be actuallly shot.

- Advertisement -

Adding to the anecdote, Sandra reveals that she had given them complete freedom except dropping or flipping her over.

The Lost City is about brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.”

- Advertisement -

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.

- Advertisement -

The Lost City is directed by Adam Nee and Aaron Nee and produced by Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, Seth Gordon featuring Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and others.