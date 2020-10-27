The Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves new hairdo echoes back to his 1999 film

Advtg.

Keanu Reeves looks barely recognisable in the latest snaps with girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

The ‘John Wick’ star was spotted kissing his girlfriend, who was inside her car when she dropped him back at his Berlin hotel to continue filming for The Matrix 4.

Reeves reportedly debuted his new buzz cut hairstyle on Sunday before giving Grant a goodbye kiss.

The 56-year-old actor was photographed with a closely shaven head and a clean-shaven face. He was snapped standing outside Grant’s car as he leaned down to give her a kiss, ahead of returning to the set of the sci-fi film.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant spotted in Berlin (Pic Courtesy: Dailymail)

Keanu Reeves appeared relaxed as he exited her car before making his way around to the driver’s window to say goodbye, reports Dailymail.

Reeves’ new hairdo looks similar to his character Neo in the 1999 blockbuster ‘The Matrix’.

The acot was photographed outside his Berlin hotel, where he is currently filming The Matrix 4,’ since August. The production was put on hold in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, reports People.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves arrived in Berlin earlier in the summer soon after filming resumed.

The pair went public with their romance last November, as they made one of their first red carpet appearances together nearly a year ago for the LACMA Art + Film Gala.

They have reportedly been friends for a long time now before they started dating.

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” Grant told Vogue in March. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'”

On asking about about a potential marriage with Keanu Reeves, the artist remained coy on the matter.

“Over a glass of wine … I would love to tell you,” she joked.

“Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.”