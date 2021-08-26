HomeInternationalNews

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ trailer with Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves unveiled

The trailer of 'The Matrix: Resurrections' was unveiled at CinemaCon. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Keanu Reeves in prominent roles

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

The trailer of ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, the fourth chapter of the ‘Matrix’ sci-fi film series, was unveiled recently at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Keanu Reeves in prominent roles along with Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Lana Wachowski, one-half of the Wachowskis who directed all the three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, has penned and directed the fourth ‘Matrix’.

- Advertisement -

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fourth chapter of the franchise is titled ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’, studio Warner Bros announced.

The film’s trailer was screened at CinemaCon – the largest gathering of movie theater owners from around the world in Las Vegas, but not online.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleActress-MP Nusrat Jahan welcomes baby boy
Next articleRohit Shetty decodes true feelings of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ contestants
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,552FansLike
43,076FollowersFollow
6,099FollowersFollow
57,427FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv