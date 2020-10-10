The Music Man: Hugh Jackman’s musical revival sets a new opening night

Advtg.

‘The Music Man’ starring Hugh Jackman has set a new opening night for 2022.

With Broadway remaining closed at least until next summer, the highly anticipated musical revival of Meredith Willson’s ‘The Music Man’ has revealed a new opening schedule due to the ongoing pandemic.

The opening night for the musical has been scheduled for February 10, 2022, with previews set to begin on December 20, 2021, reports Deadline.

Advtg.

Reacting to the news, Hugh Jackman took to Twitter where he shared a photo of himself standing in front of closed Broadway theatre.

“When Broadway is ready for us … we will be ready for you!” he captioned the snap.

The decision to push back the production comes after Broadway League announced on Friday morning that theaters will remain closed until May 31, 2021, due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Advtg.

‘The Music Man’ revolves around a traveling salesman Harold Hill who cons the residents of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he claims he’ll start, despite his incredible lack of musical knowledge. When he attempts to flee the town with the money he’s gained, Harold instead falls in love with Marian, a librarian who forces him to change from a con man to someone respectable.

In addition to Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill, the musical also stars Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

‘The Music Man’ is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Advtg.

Broadway is reportedly scheduled to lift the curtains once more on May 30, 2021.