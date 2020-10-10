Advtg.
Home Hollywood News

The Music Man: Hugh Jackman’s musical revival sets a new opening night

'The Music Man' starring Hugh Jackman has set a new opening night for 2022.

By Omkar Padte
The Music Man: Hugh Jackman's musical revival sets a new opening night
The Music Man: Hugh Jackman's musical revival sets a new opening night (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

‘The Music Man’ starring Hugh Jackman has set a new opening night for 2022.

With Broadway remaining closed at least until next summer, the highly anticipated musical revival of Meredith Willson’s ‘The Music Man’ has revealed a new opening schedule due to the ongoing pandemic.

The opening night for the musical has been scheduled for February 10, 2022, with previews set to begin on December 20, 2021, reports Deadline.

Advtg.

Reacting to the news, Hugh Jackman took to Twitter where he shared a photo of himself standing in front of closed Broadway theatre.

“When Broadway is ready for us … we will be ready for you!” he captioned the snap.

The decision to push back the production comes after Broadway League announced on Friday morning that theaters will remain closed until May 31, 2021, due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Advtg.

‘The Music Man’ revolves around a traveling salesman Harold Hill who cons the residents of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a band he claims he’ll start, despite his incredible lack of musical knowledge. When he attempts to flee the town with the money he’s gained, Harold instead falls in love with Marian, a librarian who forces him to change from a con man to someone respectable.

In addition to Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill, the musical also stars Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn.

‘The Music Man’ is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Advtg.

Broadway is reportedly scheduled to lift the curtains once more on May 30, 2021.

Advtg.
Previous article‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ billboards set up in Sri Lanka
Next articleAniruddha Roy Chowdhury explores new ‘Rules Of The Game’ in relationships

Related Articles

News

Mark Ruffalo bags second Emmy Award, urges fans to vote for ‘compassion and kindness’

Omkar Padte - 0
Mark Ruffalo has won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for HBO miniseries 'I Know This Much Is True.'
Read more
Latest News

Hugh Jackman on embracing his insecurities

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Hugh Jackman says he has got more brave in being honest about his fears and insecurities with age.
Read more
Latest News

Ryan Reynolds crashes Hugh Jackman's 'X-Men' meet

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The star cast of the original "X-Men" film had a virtual meeting on Saturday, and actor Ryan Reynolds crashed the reunion
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

The Music Man: Hugh Jackman's musical revival sets a new opening night 1

DDCA elections countermanded by returning officer

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to...
The Music Man: Hugh Jackman's musical revival sets a new opening night 2

Our batting needs to click, says Steve Smith

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker Rajamouli

Ajay Devgn wishes Telugu hitmaker SS Rajamouli

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of 'Genda phool'

Folk veteran Ratan Kahar, Badshah collaborate on Bengali version of ‘Genda...

'PM Narendra Modi' to re-release once cinemas reopen on Oct 15

‘PM Narendra Modi’ to re-release as cinemas reopen on Oct 15

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's blunder draws Salman Khan's attention

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan’s blunder draws Salman Khan’s attention

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks