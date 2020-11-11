The Scorpion King: Dwayne Johnson teams up with Universal Pictures for a reboot

Advtg.

Dwayne Johnson is planning to reboot his 2002 action-adventure film ‘The Scorpion King’.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions has teamed up with Universal Pictures to develop the reboot and has roped in ‘Straight Outta Compton’ screenwriter Jonathan Herman to write the script, reports Variety.

The Rock and Garcia will produce the film along with Seven Bucks’ Hiram Garcia.

Directed by Chuck Russell, ‘The Scorpion King’ was a spinoff to Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Mummy’ franchise with Dwayne Johnson starring in the lead as Mathayus. The film saw Dwayne Johnson’s Scorpion King as an antagonist in 2001’s ‘The Mummy Returns’.

‘The Scorpion King’ followed the story of Mathayus, a desert warrior who rises up against the evil army that is destroying his homeland. The film made $178.7 million at the global box office and made Johnson a Hollywood star, who was then known for his stint in WWE.

Cast and plot details are not known as of yet, but according to sources the reboot will be a contemporary take and not set in the distant past like the original.

According to reports, Dwayne Johnson won’t be appearing in ‘The Scorpion King’ reboot, but there is a possibility he might do a cameo in the film.

In a statement, the former wrestler said, “‘The Scorpion King’ was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation.”

“I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for ‘The Scorpion King’ and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hardworking actors today.”

“I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience,” he added.