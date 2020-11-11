Advtg.
The Scorpion King reboot in the works

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 11 (IANS) The Scorpion King will be back, but Hollywood action hero Dwayne Johnson has indicated that he will not be reprising the titular character that brought him big screen stardom.

“The Scorpion King” reboot will be produced by Johnson along with Universal Pictures. He will back the project through his Seven Bucks Productions.

“‘The Scorpion King’ was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honoured and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” Johnson said, according to a variety.com report.

“I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for ‘The Scorpion King’ and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today,” he added.

“Scorpion King” was a spin-off of “The Mummy” series starring Brendan Fraser. Johnson’s Scorpion King was an antagonist in the 2001 release, “The Mummy Returns”.

Johnson starred in the 2002 release, “The Scorpion King”, which was a prequel that told the story of the titular warrior, also known as Mathyaus. The film earned $178.7 million globally and made Johnson a Hollywood star.

The new version is being described as a contemporary take, and will not be set in the ancient past. Johnson will not reprise his title role but there is a possibility of him appearing in the film in some other role.

–IANS

sug/vnc

