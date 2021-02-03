The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder teases an updated version of Jared Leto’s Joker for his cut of ‘Justice League’

ADVERTISEMENT

Zack Snyder’s long-awaited version of ‘Justice League’ is finally arriving and fans can’t keep calm.

The 54-year-old filmmaker has been regularly dropping hints about what to expect from the upcoming DC Comics film, and he has now offered fans a glimpse at Jared Leto’s Joker.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (February 2), Snyder posted a black and white image of the villainous character sporting a new look in the recut version of ‘Justice League’.

“Amazing character you created. Honored to have our worlds collide. @DavidAyerMovies @JaredLeto,” Zack Snyder captioned the post.

The blurred out photo showcases the Oscar winning actor donning white makeup in the background while holding his signature Joker card up to the camera.

While it doesn’t reveal much, the photo has a massive resemblance to the character played by Heath Ledger in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’, per Hypebeast.

According to Hypebeast, the ‘Dawn of the Dead’ director had previously teased that Jared Leto’s Joker will have an updatd look in his version of the 2017 film.

“I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool,” he said during an interview with Beyond the Trailer.

“But also in [Justice League], I’m not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance,” he added.

“So he’s made some… he’s a road-weary Joker, I guess that’s a way of saying it.”

Zack Snyder’s remastered version aka ‘The Snyder Cut’ comes after fans launched a social media campaign against director Joss Whedon, who stepped in during post-production after Snyder stepped down from directing duties citing personal reasons, per Verge.

The four-part film also features an epic team-up of DC Superheroes including Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg who face off against Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid, reports EW.

‘Justice League: The Snyder Cut’ premiers on HBO Max on March 18.