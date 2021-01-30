ADVERTISEMENT
The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' gets a summer release date

Zack Snyder’s 'Justice League' finally has an official release date and fans can't keep calm

By Omkar Padte
The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' gets a summer release date
The Snyder Cut: Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' gets a summer release date (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ has finally got it’s official release date.

The remastered version (aka ‘The Snyder Cut’) of the original DC Comics film which debuted in November 2017 comes after fans campaigned against director Joss Whedon’s contribution to the film, who stepped in during post-production after Snyder stepped away from the project for personal reasons, per Verge.

Viewers have since been demanding for Snyder’s version of the superhero mashup film and started a campaign for Warner Bros to release the Justice League’s theatrical cut and it is now confirmed to premiere on HBO Max in March.

The 54-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter on Friday, where he revealed the news by sharing a series of posters along with additional information about the release which all validate the ‘Snyder Cut’ starts streaming on March 18, 2021.

According to previous reports, Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ will be one full-length film consisting of four one-hour installments, which means fans won’t have to wait for a new episode to drop each week.

The highest-profile project will see Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) teaming up to save the world from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid, reports EW.

Previous articleKuch Toh Hai teaser: Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput to star in Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra’s Naagin 5 spin off
Next articleS Korea’s 5G user base reaches 12 million in 2020
