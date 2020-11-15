Advtg.
Hollywood News

The Suicide Squad sequel made Joel Kinnaman laugh 'at every page'

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Joel Kinnaman has hinted that director James Gunn has taken a more comedic approach to The Suicide Squad sequel.

The actor will reprise his role as Rick Flag in the upcoming superhero sequel and has suggested that Gunn has taken a lighthearted approach to the DC Extended Universe film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It really felt like my first real comedy. James has such confidence in the genre, when I read the script I was laughing at every page,” said Kinnaman.

Advtg.

“He has this confidence in his storytelling to go from something silly and childish to something emotional and real and the pendulum swings really quickly. Some of the characters are just crazy. It’s an R rated film that is really childish,” he added.

Kinnaman joins Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and Peter Capaldi among other cast members in the film.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleArthur feels LPL will help Sri Lankan cricket
Next articleEthan Hawke finds upside in growing old
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

The Suicide Squad sequel made Joel Kinnaman laugh 'at every page' 1

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari writer: I don't believe in scene-by-scene remake

Glamsham Editorial - 0
BY AHANA BHATTACHARYAMumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) New-age Bollywood writer Rohan Shankar has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the new comedy Suraj Pe Mangal...
The Suicide Squad sequel made Joel Kinnaman laugh 'at every page' 2

On this day: Tendulkar bid adieu to international cricket

The Suicide Squad sequel made Joel Kinnaman laugh 'at every page' 3

One-year-old tigress killed in Panna reserve

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

'Not settled': Andrews on plan to shift tennis summer to Victoria

The Suicide Squad sequel made Joel Kinnaman laugh 'at every page' 4

Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee opens up on his deep sea...

The Suicide Squad sequel made Joel Kinnaman laugh 'at every page' 4

Indian stars connect with Singapore artistes for virtual chat

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks