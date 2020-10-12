Advtg.
Tom Parker diagnosed with brain tumour

By Glamsham Editorial
Tom Parker in an instagram post
Tom Parker, lead vocalist of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. The singer shared the news with fans on his verified Instagram account.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Along with the post, Parker shared a picture where he poses with wife Kelsey and their kid.

Parker co-created The Wanted in 2009 with fellow members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes. In 2014, the band went on indefinite hiatus for solo projects.  –ians/nn/vnc

