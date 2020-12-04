The Weeknd teases fans with ‘Blinding Lights’ remix version featuring Rosalia

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weeknd surely has something in reserve for fans.

The R&B superstar is celebrating one-year anniversary of one of his biggest hits ‘Blinding Lights’ and it seems the singer is definitely cooking up something, according to a new teaser shared on social media.

The Weeknd has teamed up with Spanish singer Rosalia for the remix version of his ‘After Hours’ track ‘Blinding Lights’, reports Complex.

Taking to Instagram on December 3, the Canadian singer shared a short video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the song’s photoshoot.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker also posted a picture on Instagram featuring him and Rosalia twinning in red outfits. In the picture, both the artists can be seen embracing each other while posing in front of a desert setting.

The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ which dropped back in November 2019 has been doing extremely well. The hit single is the only one from The Weeknd’s fourth studio album that has been widely successful and has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, reports Complex.

Ever since the teaser dropped many fans have been speculating that the chart topping single is getting a remix, reports Meaww.

“Which song is being remixed?” asks an enthusiastic fan to which another user replied, “Blinding lights.”

“Some people say (remix) blinding lights I do not know if this is correct or not but I hope it’s true,” wrote another user.

“LET’S HOPE THE REMIX TURNS OUT GOOD ! and doesn’t flop like in your eyes with doja lmao,” a third fan quipped.