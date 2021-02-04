Here’s why The Weeknd wore face bandages last year

ADVERTISEMENT

The Weeknd is finally getting candid on his bandaged-face character.

Last year, the 30-year-old singer made headlines after he appeared at the 2020 American Music Awards donning white bandages with several bruises and scars visible on his face.

According to Wion, the Canadian star surprised fans by not only the outfit he wore but also by his artificial bruising which is inspired from his album ‘After Hours’.

Ahead of his Super Bowl Half Time performance on Sunday (Feb. 7), The Weeknd opened up on the meaning behind his bizarre costume.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety.

Explaining how his ‘After Hours’ character’s storyline connects the modern-day culture of celebrities, the ‘Starboy’ hitmaker said “It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

On asking why he made his face ‘increasingly unattractive’ while promoting the album, The Weeknd explained “I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is.”

“Why not play with the character and the artist and let those lines blur and move around?” he added.

According to Unilad, The Weeknd will headline the Super Bowl Half Time show held in Tampa, Florida following in the footsteps of other big names like Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, and Coldplay.