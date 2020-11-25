Advtg.

The Weeknd is very dissapointed with the Grammy Awards.

Despite having one of the best years in his career, the 30-year-old singer received zero nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards which were announced on Tuesday.

The Canadian pop star criticized the Recording Academy after he was reportedly shut out despite having one of 2020’s successful albums with ‘After Hours’ and being tapped to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The album’s single’s ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’ also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Weeknd also also bagged top honors at this year’s VMAs and the AMAs.

Taking to Twitter, the three-time Grammy winner slammed the academy a few hours after the list was revealed.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”, The Weeknd wrote.

The Weeknd will reportedly headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida, a week after the Grammy Awards.

Other artists who missed out on the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations include Halsey, Alicia Keys, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, R&B star Summer Walker, the Jonas Brothers, along with country acts Blake Shelton, Gabby Barrett, and The Chicks, reports abcnews.

Justin Bieber, who scored four Grammy nominations on Tuesday, also slammed the recording academy’s decision-making saying he was confused as to why he wasn’t included in the R&B category. His fifth studio album ‘Changes’ was reportedly nominated in the best pop album of the year category.

“I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album,” Bieber wrote on Instagram.

“It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound.”

“For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!” he added.