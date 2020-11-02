The Weeknd totally nails ‘The Nutty Professor’ look for Halloween

Advtg.

The Weeknd just surprised fans with his Halloween costume and he looks totally unrecognizable.

The 30-year-old ‘Starboy’ hitmaker took to Instagram over the weekend to show off his costume which is inspired by Sherman Klump, the character Eddie Murphy played in The Nutty Professor franchise.

In a series of pictures and videos posted to Instagram, The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, rocked the outfit as he puffed away on cigars and danced along to his own music.

The singer seemingly nailed the outfit inspired from the iconic 1996 film, wearing a fat suit that made him seem like he was really in the movie. He completed the look with prosthetics on his face and hands, heavy make-up, and a gray blazer with bowtie and suspenders.

In one of the clips, The Weeknd, who has been a huge fan of Halloween, showed off his nutty dance moves at a party, while his latest single ‘Too Late’ played in the background.

Many other partygoers looked impressed as the R&B crooner even nailed some of Eddie Murphy’s character’s jovial habit’s, which can be evidently seen in the videos.

The Weeknd has been constantly outdoing himself with costumes every year. Lasy year, he reportedly dressed uu as Jack Nicholson’s Joker from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film.

On the work front, the Weeknd recently teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never on his new song ‘No Nightmares’. The singer also serves as an executive producer on 0PN’s new album ‘Magic Oneohtrix Point Never’, which released on Friday (October 30), reports NME.