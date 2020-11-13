Advtg.
Hollywood News

The Weeknd confirmed to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

The Weeknd has been confirmed to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

By Omkar Padte
The Weeknd confirmed to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
The Weeknd confirmed to perform at Super Bowl halftime show (Pic Courtesy: E! Online)
The Weeknd has been confirmed to headline the Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The Canadian singer will reportedly perform live at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa, Florida, NFL announced on Thursday. The much-anticipated event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, reports GlobalNews.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, took to Instagram, where he announced the news along with the show’s cover picture.

“Performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV,” he captioned the post.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl, and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “I’m humbled, honored, and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

The Super Bowl halftime show will be produced once again by hip hop mogul Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” Jay-Z said.

“This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

The R&B crooner will reportedly join a long line of artists including Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Katy Perry, Prince, Madonna among others who have previously performed at the show.

