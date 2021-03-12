ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

The Weeknd to boycott Grammy Awards in future

The Weeknd has announced that he won't allow his music label to submit his music for future nomination

By Glamsham Bureau
The Weeknd
The Weeknd (photo credit: instagram)
Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd has announced that he won’t allow his music label to submit his music for future nomination to the Recording Academy, after being snubbed completely by the jury at the 2021 Grammys.

“Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he said in a statement to New York Times.

Earlier, the 31-year-old had taken to Twitter and asked the Recording Academy for “an explanation” shortly after the body announced the nominations for the 63rd Grammys, which included zero nominations for his album “After Hours”, despite the fact that one of its singles, “Blinding Lights” created a record for being at the top of the on US Billboard charts for an entire year.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans, and the industry transparency,” he had written on Twitter.

The Weeknd is one of the many artistes who have accused the Grammys of favouritism, corruption and even racism. Recently, British singer-songwriter Zayn Malik slammed the Awards on Twitter claiming that the body was corrupt and heavily biased.

