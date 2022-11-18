scorecardresearch
They say opposites attract, meet Ember & Wade

The new teaser trailer introduces main characters Ember & Wade and reveals Element City, Where Fire, Water, Land and Air residents live together.

By Glamsham Editorial
The brand-new teaser trailer introduces main characters Ember & Wade and reveals Element City, Where Fire-, Water-, Land- and Air- residents live together.

An all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively, “Elemental” releases on June 16, 2023.

